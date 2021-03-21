Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Auctus has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $8,665.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,635,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

