Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 5.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.33. 25,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,862,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.