Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

ALV stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

