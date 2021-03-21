Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 111,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 235,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $183.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.89 and a 12-month high of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

