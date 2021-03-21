Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Avery Dennison from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.