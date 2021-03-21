Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

