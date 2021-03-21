Badger DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.07 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $366.77 million and $23.07 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $44.10 or 0.00076625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00459104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00695761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00074991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,316,100 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.