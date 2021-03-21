Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

CRF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

