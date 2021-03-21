Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,633,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inphi by 690.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

