Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

