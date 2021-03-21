Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

