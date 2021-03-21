Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

