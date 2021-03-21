Bamco Inc. NY Buys 40,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $821.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

