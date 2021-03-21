Bamco Inc. NY Invests $5.30 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Shares of ACIC opened at $10.68 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.