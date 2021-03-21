Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 1,030 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Insulet were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.90. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

