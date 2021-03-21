Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,591 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.56% of Applied Therapeutics worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

