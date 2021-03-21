Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNDSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Banco Sabadell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BNDSY opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

