BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.47. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 184,280 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.