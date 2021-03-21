Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

PTVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

PTVE stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

