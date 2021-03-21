Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

