Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,483,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 10,734 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $71,488.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,601.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of HMHC opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.