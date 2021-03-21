Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,882 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CLB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.