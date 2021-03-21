Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 946 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of CorVel worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CorVel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $106.03 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,031 shares of company stock worth $11,676,398. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

