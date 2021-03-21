Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

BCS stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

