Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Ferro worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FOE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.