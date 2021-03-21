Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.