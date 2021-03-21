Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of TowneBank worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

