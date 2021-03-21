Barclays PLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritex by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.44 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.