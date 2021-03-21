Barclays PLC Sells 9,685 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

