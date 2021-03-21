Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Trading Down 4.5%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 11,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 191,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several analysts have commented on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

