Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.00

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.