Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $80.30 on Thursday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.