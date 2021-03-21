BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $330.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

