BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

