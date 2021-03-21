BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.