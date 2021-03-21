BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $136.61 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

