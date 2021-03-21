Beacon (BECN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,815.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $878,322.38 and $4,815.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

