Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $191.32 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

