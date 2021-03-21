Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 908 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

