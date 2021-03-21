Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 226,087 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

