Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.26, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

