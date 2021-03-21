Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 208,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIO by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NIO by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,501 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

