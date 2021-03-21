Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $463,633.91 and approximately $762,329.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 295.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,149,666 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.