Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,964.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,066.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

