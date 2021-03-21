Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $64,569.96 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.