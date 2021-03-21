BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BHP Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BBL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.