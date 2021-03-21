BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Position Raised by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 185.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of BigCommerce worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,009,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,030,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC remained flat at $$54.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,667. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,382 shares of company stock worth $109,801,713 in the last three months.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

