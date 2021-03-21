Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

