BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $108.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,407,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.