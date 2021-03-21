BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CVE RX opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.